UNIBEN Suspends Student Union Over Attack On LP Governorship Candidate

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The management of the University of Benin has approved the indefinite suspension of the university’s Student Union Government in connection with the attack on the Edo State Labour Party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata by some students suspected to be members of the student union.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Labour Party governorship candidate had stated that the attack was politically motivated.

Advertisement

In a statement by the university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, the institution stated that after investigation, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the university’s students’ union.

The statement added that the suspension took effect from Monday, April 29, 2024.

The statement reads, “The university management has received the report of the panel constituted to investigate the incidents that occurred in the Faculty of Law and the University’s Senior Staff Club on Friday, April 12, 2024.

“After due consideration of the report by the management, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the university’s students’ union.

Advertisement

“Accordingly, all officers of the students’ union are to hand over all properties of the union in their possession to the Dean, Students’ Affairs not later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

‘In the interim, a Caretaker Committee composed of representatives of faculties, schools, and institutes has been approved to coordinate students’ activities during the period of suspension.

“The above directive of the Vice Chancellor is hereby communicated for the attention of the university community and compliance of the erstwhile union officers as appropriate.”