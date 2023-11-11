UNICAL Students Hospitalised After Stampede During Examination

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

About 20 students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have been hospitalized at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) following a stampede which occurred when the students were struggling to gain access into a hall to write their examination.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the students who were in 100 levels in the school, were supposed to write the General Studies and Communication Skills (GSS) examination on Friday but the examination was postponed to Saturday.

The examination was meant to be taken in batches, and the students had rushed into the hall to secure space from the few available seats in the hall.

One of the students in school, Daniel Udi, who spoke with THE WHISTLER, explained that the students did not wait to follow their batches in an orderly manner which caused the stampede.

“The examination is supposed to be taken by all the 100 level students in the school. The examination is usually taken in batches or else it will be rowdy. Everybody wanted to enter the hall at once. That was what caused the stampede,” he said.

The school is yet to issue an official statement about the incident. Also, the school’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Eyo Effiong could not be reached for his comment on the incident.