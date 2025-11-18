UNICEF Condemns Kebbi School Attack, Calls For Immediate Release Of Students

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has criticised the attack on Government Girls School in Maga, Kebbi State, that led to the killing of the Vice-Principal and the reported abduction of 25 students.

UNICEF, in a statement by its Communication Specialist, Sussan Akila, described the incident as “a stark reminder” of the urgent need to protect children, schools, and education personnel.

Akila conveyed their condolences to the bereaved and wished a full recovery to the injured.

“We stand with the affected community at this difficult time. Our heartfelt condolences go to those who have lost loved ones, and we wish a full recovery for those injured,” she said.

The organisation further called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students, stressing that students, schools, and education personnel were protected under international law from any form of attack.

It added that those responsible for the attack must be held accountable in line with both national and international standards to prevent future tragedies and ensure justice was served.

The statement further recalled that Nigeria endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration in 2015, committing to safeguard schools’ civilian nature and ensure safe access to education during conflict situations.

However, UNICEF urged the government and stakeholders to fully implement the declaration nationwide, highlighting the urgent need for stronger child protection systems to prevent attacks on schools and children.

The organisation, while noting its collaboration with government partners, civil society, and communities to strengthen child protection and create safe and inclusive learning environments, warned that no child should be put at risk while pursuing an education.