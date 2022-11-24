UNICEF, Ministry Partner To Sponsor Education Of 1.5 Million Northern Girls

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Ministry of Education along with the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the United Kingdom and the United Nations Children’s Fund have partnered to sponsor girl-child education in northern Nigeria.

Advertisement

The three bodies will sponsor 1.5 million girls through the Girls’ Education Programme Phase 3 (GEP3) which was implemented in Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, and Zamfara states between 2012 and 2022.

This was revealed at the national closing ceremony of the GEP3 which was held in Abuja on Thursday, where they also reported that the programme’s investment of $109 million generated positive outcomes in enrolling an additional 1.5 million girls into school.

Advertisement

According to a UNICEF statement on Wednesday, the attendance rate of girls in primary schools for the six states improved from 43% to 70%, while the gender consistency increased from 0.73 to 0.97.

Speaking at the event, the education minister, Adamu Adamu, said the partnership would continue to leverage the success of the GEP3 to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

“In our commitment to drastically reduce the number of out-of-school children, Nigeria appreciates the scaling of evidence-based solutions in tackling this menace as provided through the GEP3.