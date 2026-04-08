UNIJOS Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike

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The University of Jos lecturers have embarked on an indefinite strike over non-payment of their March 2026 salary.

The institution’s academic staff union chairman, Professor Jurbe Molwus, confirmed the development to journalists in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, on Wednesday.

“We are on strike, and we are not going to work until we are paid,” Molwus said.

He added that the industrial action took effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The union, in a statement signed by Molwus and circulated to the lecturers, expressed disappointment over the delay in salary payment, blaming the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, whose findings showed the delay was caused by the Office.

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It noted that the university’s bursary had completed its part of the salary process.

The statement read, “Dear comrades, after following due process, we hereby request all members to abstain from lectures, conduct of examinations and statutory meetings as our salary for the month of March 2026 is yet to be paid despite our patience.

“This is in line with extant NEC resolution and our standing congress resolution. The action takes immediate effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026, until we are paid.”

The union added, “It seems our patience is being taken for granted by those who are determined to frustrate industrial harmony.”

ASUU also urged members to fully comply with the directive, warning that a strike monitoring team would be activated to ensure adherence.

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“Please ensure full compliance, as the strike monitoring team of the branch will be activated to monitor compliance. Solidarity forever,” the statement added.