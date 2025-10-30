UNIJOS Ready To Host Historic NUGA Games, Says VC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, has said the university is ready to host the best Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) event.

No fewer than 10,000 athletes from 22 universities would be participating in the forthcoming National University Games Association (NUGA) in Jos.

The 27th edition of the NUGA games, to be hosted by the university, is slated for Nov. 6 to Nov. 16.

The Vice Chancellor, who said that “the athletes would be competing in various games, promised to deliver the most memorable and best NUGA games ever.”

He said, “We are fully prepared to host one of the best NUGA games in history. This roadshow is to tell the world that we are ready.

“The students, staff, and the entire Plateau residents are prepared to receive contingents from across the country.”

Ishaya, who also said that Plateau is safe, peaceful and open to hosting visitors, advised Nigerians not to be swayed by the negative narratives about the state.

The Vice Chancellor thanked the Nigerian Government through the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Education for their support towards the success of the games.

Ishaya, who particularly commended President Bola Tinubu for promoting sports, also thanked the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for supporting the university to organise a memorable event.

He said, “The state government has been very supportive because they know hosting over 10,000 visitors will significantly boost the local economy. He noted.

Also speaking, Prof. Taye Obateru, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the games, highlighted the significance of the games, noting that they present an opportunity to demonstrate the peace, hospitality and vibrancy of Jos.

“The University of Jos is ready to impact society, develop sports talent and strengthen partnerships that will boost both sports and business in the state,” he said.

On his part, Dr Peter Gad, the Global President of the University of Jos Alumni Association, said that the games would not only showcase the potential of Nigerian youths but also change the narrative about Plateau.

He added that the competition would also drive infrastructural and social development in the state.

Meanwhile, rugby has been confirmed among the 22 sporting events approved for the 27th Nigeria University Games (NUGA).

According to the organisers, the approved sports include rugby, tennis, table tennis, athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, handball, judo, taekwondo, scrabble, swimming, football, volleyball, hockey, boxing, e-sports, rowing and yachting, karate, beach volleyball, and squash.

Reacting to the inclusion of rugby, the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Dr Ademola Are, described it as a “welcome development” and a testament to the tireless efforts of stakeholders who have continued to advocate for the sport.

He said, “This is encouraging and the reward for the consistent efforts of those who keep speaking for rugby in the right places. We must continue to promote the sport until it gets the recognition it truly deserves.”