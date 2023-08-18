UNILAG Denies Fresh School Fees Increment

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has denied reports that the school has added extra charges to its earlier increments in tuition fees.

It would be recalled that the school had in July hiked its fees from N19,000 to N190,250 for students studying medicine and N140,250 for students studying courses that require laboratory and studio use.

However, weeks after, there are reports making the rounds that the institution has again added extra charges.

But reacting in a statement on Friday, the school’s Head of Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, described the reports as misleading.

“The University of Lagos (UNILAG) wishes to explicitly refute unsubstantiated claims making the rounds that the University has ‘…slammed additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments…,” the statement said.

“These completely untrue and misleading claims misrepresent the facts and aim to misinform the public into believing that there has been another adjustment of fees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Lagos Management hereby categorically states that this is not the case.”

According to the statement, aside from adjusted obligatory fees for new and returning undergraduate students, the school management has not issued any other notice of increment.

“Management is not unmindful of the prevailing economic realities and, as of the date of this disclaimer, has not issued any other notice of increment apart from the ‘Adjusted Obligatory Fees for New and Returning Undergraduate Students’ published in its Information Flash News Bulletin (Vol. MMXXIII, No. 80) and official website on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“The University Management understands the importance of accurate, verifiable and timely information, and views with utmost concern the attempt to spread false narratives that undermine its integrity,” it stated.

The school called on the general public to disregard the reports of hike in tuition fees.

“Members of the university community and general public, especially students and their families are, therefore, implored to rely on the official communication channels of the University for announcements, notice, or updates regarding fees, policies, or any other information relating to the University,” the statement added.