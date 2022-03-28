UNILAG: Electricity, Water Supply Cut Off As SSANU, NASU Commence Strike

The joint action committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have reportedly cut off power and water supply in the university as they commenced their strike action on Monday.

The JAC announced that the strike action would begin at midnight on March 27th and will last for two weeks.

Speaking to members of the unions at the UNILAG Senate Building, Chairman of SSANU, Showunmi Olushola, lamented the failure of the government to review salaries and implement promotion arrears for its members.

Together with the NASU Chairman, Aderibigbe Ayooluwa, Olushola directed all members of the unions to stay off-campus and remain at home.

The union members subsequently stormed the service area housing Akoka Electricity Transmission Station to shut down power and water supply to the university.

“No service is essential at this time, stay off-campus, no concession under any guise,” he said.

Both Ayoola and Olushola directed all security guards and drivers to comply with the strike and remain home.

THE WHISTLER reported last week when the JAC released a memo announcing the strike of their unions.

“In view of the nonchalant attitude of the government to our demands, this is to direct our members in all universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to commence a two-week strike by midnight of Sunday, 27 March 2022, in the first instance as earlier conveyed to the federal government in our letter.

“Please note that the two-week warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given under any guise,” the memo read.