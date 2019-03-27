UNILAG Set To Graduate 271 First Class As It Holds 50th Convocation

Advertisement

The University of Lagos [UNILAG] has said it is set to graduate 12,811 undergraduate and postgraduate students as it holds her 50th Convocation ceremony next week.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, disclosed this on Wednesday, at a pre-convocation press briefing held at the University Senate Chamber.

Ogundipe said that 271 of the 7,406 would be graduating with First Class grades during the award of degrees which would hold between Tuesday and Thursday next week at the J.F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium.

“I am proud to announce that 271 students would be awarded First Class degrees of which 56 are from the Faculty of Engineering.

“The breakdown of the other classes of degrees are as follows: 2,277 in the Second Class Upper, 3,116 in Second Class Lower, 1,197 in Third Class, 13 in Pass, while 414 in degrees or diplomas that are not classified, “he said.

He further disclosed that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibajo will deliver the convocation lecture on Monday which topic will be on “Nigeria rising: The path to prosperity” and that Chief Arthur Mbanefo would chair the occasion while Mr Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank Plc, Pastor Daniel Olukoya(General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries) and Mr Lateef Olufemi Okunnu would be conferred with honorary doctorate degree.

He added that three undergraduates shared the overall best graduating honour with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96 each.

They are: Ogechi Joedicta Ekeh (Pharmacy); Oluwaseyi Adeniyi Adeyeye (Insurance) and Daniel Chinaedum Ogbechi (Business Administration).

He also listed the names of postgraduate, Oluwaseyi Ayodele Ajibade of the Metallurgical and Material Engineering department would receive the overall best Ph.D Thesis award and the best PH.D Thesis award for Sciences while Olumide Oyewole Ajibade would receive the best Ph.D thesis award for Humanities.