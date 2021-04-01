UNILORIN: Abuja Chapter Backs Suspended Nat’l President Of Alumni Association

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abuja chapter of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association has backed the group’s embattled national leader, Dr Olawale Fasakin, whose suspension was ratified by the national leadership following alleged abuse of office, among other things.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Barrister Olusegun Adekunle, the branch said Fasakin was persecuted by a faction of the association that disliked his leadership.

Adekunle urged those trying to disintegrate the association to have a second thought.

“The Abuja Chapter of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association otherwise known as the Capitol Assembly condemns in strongest terms the attempt to factionalize the Alumni Association under the leadership of Dr Olawale Fasakin.

“We are very saddened by recent happenings threatening to tear apart the fabric of our the noble alumni of the “Better By Far University” and wishes to state categorically that these distractions by a few members of the association are uncalled for .

“We affirm our confidence in the Fasakin-led Executive Committee and promise our continued support in its bid to right the wrongs of the past and set the Alumni Association on the right path to greatness,” he stated.

The Abuja chapter of the association further expressed confidence that Fasakin would restore normalcy and order if given the chance.

“We call on those fanning the embers of discord to sheathe their swords and allow reason to prevail.

“Long live University of Ilorin Alumni Association, Long live the Better By Far University, Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the development is coming amid allegations reportedly levelled against Fasakin by the association’s acting national president , Dr Musa Abdullahi, the acting national secretary,Ibrahim Atanda Esq and others.

They alleged that he “doles out Association’s money to his cronies with impunity and without the approval of NEC.”