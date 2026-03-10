Union Praises Otti’s Health Sector Reforms, CONHESS Implementation In Abia

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Abia State Council, has expressed profound appreciation to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, for approving the implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for Local Government health workers in the state.
In a letter dated March 10, 2026, and addressed to the governor at Government House, Umuahia, the union described the decision as a historic milestone that has brought to an end a twelve-year struggle by local government health workers seeking fair remuneration under the CONHESS salary structure.
The union stated that the approval has restored hope, fairness, and dignity to thousands of health workers who provide essential health services at the grassroots level across the state.
According to the union, Abia State has now become the first state in the South-East geopolitical zone to implement the CONHESS salary structure for Local Government health workers, a development it said demonstrates Governor Otti’s commitment to fairness, equity, and the welfare of health professionals.
The union also commended the governor for what it described as the transformative strides recorded in the health sector within a short period of his administration.
It highlighted the revitalization of over 200 Primary Health Care Centres across the state and the recruitment of various cadres of health professionals in the seventeen local government areas.
The union further noted that the government’s policy direction of ensuring that every political ward in the state has at least one functional Level 2 Primary Health Care facility is already improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare services, particularly at the grassroots.
The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria assured the governor of its continued support and commitment to partnering with his administration to further strengthen the health sector and improve service delivery to the people of Abia State.
The appreciation letter was jointly signed by the State Chairman of the union, Comrade Offor Solomon, and the State Secretary, Comrade Margaret Ekanem.