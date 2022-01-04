UNIOSUN Appoints Prof. Adebooye 4th Substantive Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of Osun State University has announced the appointment of Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye as the 4th substantive vice-chancellor of the university.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, (SAN) made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday following the approval of the Visitor to the University, His Excellency Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The council chairman while announcing the 4th substantive vice-chancellor of the university thanked the Visitor and governor of the state for his consistent support which has made the university one of the fastest growing universities in the country.

He said, “I am happy that despite the controversies surrounding the appointment process, the council was able to exert rigorous efforts and sacrifice in the appointment procedures, which culminated in the appointment of Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye.

” We believe that he possesses the attributes to move the university forward and write a fresh chapter in the journey to achieve the dreams of the founding fathers of the university.”

While thanking the Senate, Management and the entire staff of the University for their sacrifice and selflessness, Ali urged them to maintain peace and cooperate with the new vice-chancellor.

Adebooye, 55, is a professor of Plant Physiology with an academic career spanning 26 years.

The new vice chancellor served the UNIOSUN at various times as member of the Governing Council, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Provost/Dean, Director and Head of Department among others.

At international level, he had served as Ambassador Scientist for the German Government Humboldt Foundation, Secretary General of the African-German Network Excellence in Science (AGNES) and Regional Project Coordinator for the Government of Canada Projects in West Africa.

He has been Visiting Professor to many universities in Nigeria, Germany, Canada and provided services for the United Nations. He has utilized nine (9) fully funded international research fellowships worldwide including the highly prestigious United Nations University Fellowship, Germany and won 25 research grants with over 100 travel grants.