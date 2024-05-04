UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Issues 14-day Ultimatum To Families Of Unclaimed Corpses

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The management of Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State, has granted a 14-day window for families with bodies in the hospital’s mortuary between January 2019 and June 2023 to claim them.

The hospital noted it will resort to mass burial of all unclaimed bodies after the 14-day window of the announcement elapses.

A statement issued by the hospital’s management on Saturday said that the directive became necessary to reduce congestion in the mortuary caused by unclaimed corpses.

“The management of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, wishes to inform the general public that the hospital’s mortuary is presently congested and crowded with unclaimed bodies.

“In view of this development, the management hereby calls on relatives who have corpses in the mortuary unit of the hospital between January 2019 and June 2023 to come and retrieve them within 14 days of this announcement.

“It should be noted that the management will resort to mass burial of all unclaimed bodies after 14 days of this announcement as an alternative to decongest the mortuary,” the statement said.