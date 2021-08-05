Uniport Debunks Reports Of Alleged Stabbing Of Final Year Student By Cultists

The University of Port Harcourt has debunked reports that a final year student of the institution was stabbed to death on Tuesday after his final examinations.

News making the rounds claimed that suspected cultists had stabbed a final year student of the institution hours after writing his last examination.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Faculty of Science building while the victim was celebrating successful completion of study with some of his colleagues.

Reports revealed that the student was stabbed multiple times by armed men who fled the scene before the arrival of security operatives.

A press statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Sam Kpenu, said that no event of the sort happened in the university.

The statement reads, “The attention of the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt has been drawn to a report that a final year student of the university was stabbed to death by suspected cultists after his final examination at the Faculty of Science.

“The Management of the university wishes to state in clear terms that no such event had happened in the university. The report is a figment of the imagination of the writer. To put the record straight, no cult attack was witnessed in the university during the period of the examinations. In fact, students are going about celebrating their final papers unmolested by any intruder.

“The general public should please discountenance the unfounded report. Thank you”