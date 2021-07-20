UNIPORT Imposes Compulsory Use Of Face Mask To Check Covid-19 Spread

Nigeria
By Okoro Uchenna

The University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has directed members of its community including visitors to wear face masks and abide by COVID-19 protocols in the institution following threats of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sam Kpenu.

The institution stated that the directive from the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, is aimed at curbing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the university community and keeping everyone safe.

The statement reads, “The Vice-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, has authorised the mandatory use of face mask effective Monday, 19th July 2021.

“A statement signed on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor by the Chairman, Covid-19 Steering Committee, Professor Siminialayi Iyeopu, directs every member of the University Community to wear a face mask and observe the COVID-19 protocol for all indoor activities including examinations and lectures, as well as meetings.

“All staff, students and visitors to the University are required to ensure regular hand washing or use of hand sanitisers and adhere strictly to social distancing regulations.

“These measures are aimed at curbing the spread of the highly contagious Delta Variant of COVID-19 within the University Community and to keep everyone safe.”

Earlier, the Federal Government had put six States, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau including the Federal Capital Territory on red alert following the Delta Variant of COVID-19, which according to the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), is fuelling the third wave of infection.

