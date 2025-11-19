Uniport Reconstitutes Investment Board To Boost Growth

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The University of Port Harcourt has taken a step to strengthen its financial governance and increase revenue generation with the reconstitution of the Board of Uniport Investments Limited (UIL).

The Board, inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, has Chief (Hon.) Mene Kadilo Kabari as Chairman.

Other members include the Registrar, Dr. Gloria Chindah; the Bursar, Dr. Godspower Obah; the University Librarian, Prof. Helen Emasealu; Council Representative, Prof. Glory Amadi; and the Head of Legal Unit, Barr. Inko Tariah, who will serve as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser.

This was disclosed in statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Dr Sam Kpenu on Wednesday.

Kpenu noted that the reconstitution of the Board is part of the University’s efforts to implement key recommendations contained in the Presidential White Paper/Visitation Panel Report and recent decisions of the 17th Governing Council.

Advertisement

According the statement, the UIL is expected to operate as a private-sector-driven revenue generator for the University and will oversee all business concerns of the institution.

Also, the Presidential White Paper emphasized the need for financial autonomy for UIL, with the University retaining strategic interest in its ownership and administration.

He added that the 17th Governing Council, led by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, had directed the University Management to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the White Paper and to revitalize Uniport Investments Limited.

In his charge to the new Board, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Georgewill, dissolved all previously existing task forces to avoid operational conflicts and urged the Board to deliver results that meet the expectations of both Management and the Governing Council.

Responding, Mene Kadilo Kabari, a former CTC Chairman of Gokana LGA in Rivers State and respected traditional ruler, thanked the Council and Management for the confidence reposed in them. He pledged to pursue reforms that will transform the operational efficiency and revenue contribution of the University’s business ventures under the UIL Board.

Advertisement

The Managing Director of UIL, Prof. Micah Leyira, a seasoned Professor of Accounting, will be joined by representatives from Senate and Congregation.

The new Board is expected to hit the ground running, with Mene Kabari expressing confidence in the calibre of Board members and the Managing Director.