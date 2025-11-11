Uniport VC Charges Students’ Association Tto Shun Protest, Support Management

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Georgewill, has urged the newly inaugurated executives of the Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) to uphold peace, dialogue, and service as they take up their new roles.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the university, the Vice Chancellor commended the smooth conduct of the recent GSA elections and expressed satisfaction with the peaceful transition of leadership.

“Democracy has come to stay, and I am happy that the GSA elections have ended peacefully,” Professor Georgewill said. “But my word of caution is this: do not take us back to the old days when the GSA was full of conflict and division.”

He praised the immediate past administration for maintaining stability within the association and urged the new leaders to work closely with the university management.

“We must work together — GSA and management — to ensure progress. Your government will not be measured by protests or demonstrations but by the number of achievements within your tenure,” he advised.

The Vice Chancellor reminded the new executives that leadership is about service to others, not personal gain. He encouraged them to use dialogue and reconciliation in addressing issues affecting postgraduate students.

“Peace is priceless. War is senseless. Don’t go the path of protests; go the path of dialogue and understanding,” he added.

Professor Georgewill also commended the GSA President, Mr. Nnamdi Samuel Nwala, for promoting gender sensitivity by ensuring women were represented in leadership.

“You have shown great understanding of the importance of gender inclusion. I want to thank you for that,” he said.

In his speech, the new GSA President, Mr. Nwala described his election as a call to serve and promised an all-inclusive administration. He pledged to focus on student welfare, skill development, and women’s participation in leadership.

“My administration will prioritise students’ welfare, empowerment programmes, and capacity-building opportunities,” Nwala said. “We will also ensure that women are fully represented in committees and decision-making.”

He further promised to complete ongoing GSA projects and work with the university management to improve healthcare access for postgraduate students.

The inauguration was attended by the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Chima Wokocha, university officials, and student representatives.