United States Democracy ‘On Trial’ As Biden, Obama, Trump Reflect On Capitol Attack

One year after the January 6th mob assault on the Capitol, United States President, Joe Biden, has reminded citizens that it was his predecessor who tried to destroy the country’s democracy.

Without naming Donald Trump in his Capitol anniversary spech, Biden accused him of creating and spreading a web of lies about the 2020 election which he won.

“Last year, for the first time in our history, a president who just lost an election tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol.

“But they failed.

“And on this day of remembrance we must make sure that such an attack never happens again,” he said.

Agreeing with him, ex-president Barack Obama stated via Facebook that the current political atmosphere in US is worse because of the false narratives of “leading figures” in the Republican party .

“Our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then,”Obama stated while urging citizens to take responsibility in preserving the country’s democracy.

Meanwhile, Trump who have refused to accept that the US poll was free and fair, stated on his official website that Democrats and several media platforms’ position on the Capitol attack and the 2020 elections was filled with “total bias and dishonesty.”

He added that he would not join issues with his political opponents.

“I look forward to seeing our Great American patriots in Arizona next weekend for a big rally to Save America!,” he added.

The attack carried out by hundreds of rioters had led to the death of about 5 security officers while more than 100 sustained injuries.