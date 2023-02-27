United States Increases Validity Of Tourist Visa For Nigerians To 5 Years

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Mission has announced that it will increase the validity period of visitors’ visas from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the country temporarily.

According to the body, the validity extension is one of the measures put in place to reduce visa appointment wait times in Nigeria.

In a statement revealed on Monday, the U.S. added that the validity extension would take effect from March 1, 2023, and would not affect the price of the visa application fee, which will remain at USD160.

“Effective March 1, 2023, the U.S. Mission will increase visitor visa validity from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the United States temporarily for business and/or tourism. The visa validity extension allows Nigerians to use the visa for 60 months to make short trips to the United States for tourism or business purposes before having to renew their visa. The visa application fee, currently USD160, will not increase as a result of the increased visa validity.

“Increasing visa validity is one of several initiatives taken by the United States to reduce visa appointment wait times in Nigeria. The U.S. Mission continues to offer No-Interview Visa Renewals to those who meet the eligibility criteria. Appointments for No-Interview Visa Renewals are readily available,” the statement read.

The U.S Mission listed some of the criteria for visa renewal without an interview provided the application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only) visa. They include:

⦁ You are physically present in Nigeria.

⦁ Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria.

⦁ Your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application.

⦁ Your previous visa was a full-validity, multiple-entry visa.

⦁ Your previous visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application.

⦁ You have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

⦁ You have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon.

⦁ You have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States.