United States, Others Boycott Putin’s Fifth Inauguration As Russia’s President

Vladimir Putin on Tuesday was sworn into office for the fifth time as the Russian President at a lavish Kremlin ceremony.

The 71-year-old began his administration in 1999 and has ruled for 25 years, with his recent victory of winning presidential elections devoid of all opposition by securing a fresh six-year mandate in March.

Putin is expected to remain in power until 2030.

Putin’s ceremony was boycotted by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, as well as 20 EU member states over the war in Ukraine. He assured that the Russians are more united than ever.

Recall in 2022, the Ukraine invaded Russia, in a war that has become Europe’s largest war since World War II.

In retaliation to the invasion, Russia was faced with severe sanctions from the West, and this has now resulted in Putin seeking support from China, Iran, and North Korea.

Speaking at his inauguration, Putin said, “We will pass through this difficult period with dignity and become even stronger, we are a united and great nation, and together we will overcome all obstacles, realise everything we have planned, and together we will win”.

Although transformed from a nation recovering from economic collapse to a pariah state that poses a threat to global security, Putin has revealed that Russia was open to developing relations with other countries he described as “The world’s majority”.including

Present at the event were Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and other Russian government officials.