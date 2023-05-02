Universities Urged To Review Conducts Of Academics Involved In 2023 Polls

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governing Councils of various Nigerian universities whose lecturers and vice chancellors worked during the 2023 general elections should conduct post-motem examinations of the activities of the affected staff members.

This was the view of some Enugu residents that spoke with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday. According to them, ‘children are accountable to their parents, and so should dons render their stewardship to their employers’.

Malachy Odo, a teacher, said the call became necessary to assuage the anger in some quarters. According to him, “University academics who worked during the just-concluded general elections returned to their places of work with many burdens. Some propagated truth while others betrayed trust. Their employers should adopt mechanisms to review their actions and reward those that lived above board, and punish those that sold their consciences.

“You can imagine vice chancellors collecting bribes to falsify election results. The same persons will return to their campuses to proclaim sainthood. If erring ones are not sanctioned, we shall remain where we are forever. Nigeria can’t be better than leaders that such academics hoist on us.”

A business man at Nsukka, Chief Chibueze Okeke, told our correspondent that he is still waiting to hear what is meted to lecturers that allegedly confessed to have compromised during the polls.

He said, “I live in Nsukka, and have friends at the University of Nigeria. I hear that some of the lecturers aided election malpractices in the last polls. They made money. Some others conducted themselves very well. Till today, both the bad and the good are still moving freely on that campus while their actions are being rued by the masses. Why can UNN summon the alleged bad ones to clear their names?”

An undergraduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani Campus, Jude Ugada, said, “What played out is exactly what the system is. Students pay in kind and cash to earn marks. They pay to graduate. The payments are openly made and university authorities are aware. Working during elections is an extension of such ugly activities of the so-called academics. That is why I will never pity ASUU members when they start reaping from their nefarious acts.”

Ejike Onovo, a politician, revealed that some of the university workers who serve during general elections are deployed under oath by politicians.

In his words, “What you are asking is like signing a bond and reneging. The collation officers, election supervisors among others, are beforehand given a script to implement. Many chicken out, and the willing ones are deployed with good gratifications. The aftermath of their service delivery in the larger society is immaterial to them, after all they have made their money.

“The case of Abia State where the state collation officer refused to bend is rare. That vice chancellor should be commended. The contrary was the case in Enugu State, and nothing has happened till date. A certain professor at UNN also refused to sign the result of the disputed Owo ward in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State to preserve his integrity. A lecturer of the same university is being touted to have aided in the alleged rigging. But they are all moving freely, doing their duties presently at the university.

“I support the authorities of such universities conducting post-election reviews to ascertain how their staff fared. It also boils down to integrity. What if the hierarchy is part and parcel of the ignoble practice? Blame our universities for our woes. They graduate half-baked graduates. They encourage corruption. They worship politicians to the detriment of standard practices. And they champion election rigging.”