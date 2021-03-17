University Lecturer Arrested For Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Student Inside Office

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a lecturer in the Department of Business Management at the Covenant University, Ota, Dr Stephen Ukenna, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old student of the institution.

The 41-year-old lecturer was said to have forcefully had sex with the girl on the table in his office.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Tuesday that the lecturer was already in police custody.

It was gathered that the girl told her parents what the lecturer did to her and her parents reported it to the police at the Ota Area Command.

The police were said to have swung into action and effected Ukenna’s arrest immediately.

The PPRO explained further that the girl reported that the lecturer called her to his office on the pretext that he planned a surprise birthday for one of her friends but he pounced on her and had an unlawful carnal knowledge of her right there.

The statement read, , “But on getting to the lecturer’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muyideen Obe, swiftly deployed his JWC team to the school, where the randy lecturer was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted to having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action.”

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution