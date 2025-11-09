University Reveals Identities Of Students Killed In Ikorodu Crash

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has revealed the identities of two of its students who died in a tragic motor accident that occurred on Saturday at Powerline Junction, inward Ikorodu Roundabout.

The victims were identified as Oluwaseyitan Afolabi Emmanuel, a newly admitted 200-level Direct Entry student in the Department of Banking and Finance, College of Applied Social Sciences, and Ayomide Jagun, a 300-level student in the Department of Mechatronics Engineering, College of Engineering and Technology.

In a statement issued by the university management, LASUSTECH clarified that only two of the deceased were students of the institution, contrary to media reports claiming three students were killed.

The accident, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, was caused by an unregistered truck loaded with sand that suffered brake failure, resulting in multiple collisions, injuries, and loss of lives.

The statement added that LASUSTECH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, has taken charge of the situation, contacting the General Hospital, Ikorodu, and the Divisional Police Officer, while also liaising with university officials to coordinate assistance for the bereaved families.

Advertisement

It noted that the Vice -chancellor has given directive for support of the families of the deceased and is reaching out to parents and guardians to offer comfort and arrange a befitting burial.

““The Vice-Chancellor extends our deepest condolences to the families of the departed, the entire student body, staff, and all stakeholders of LASUSTECH. We are devastated by this irreparable loss.

“These young lives, full of promise and potential, have been cut short in the most cruel circumstances.

“Our hearts ache with the families and the university community. We pray that our beloved students rest in peace and that God grants the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses,” the statement read.