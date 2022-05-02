University Seized From Okorocha Gets NUC’s Full Approval To Run 8 Courses

The National University Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation for 8 courses at the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State, while three other courses got interim approval.

A letter dated April 14, 2022, and signed by the commission’s Director of Accreditation, Dr. Maryam Sali, said the accreditation followed satisfactory results of the October/November 2021 accreditation of academic programmes in Nigerian universities.

The courses that got full approval include Accounting, Business Administration, English and Literature Studies, History and International Studies, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Political Science and Psychology, while those with interim approval are Economics, Sociology, and Computer Science.

According to the commission, the courses with full accreditation will span for five years while partial accreditation for the other courses is valid for two years pending the next accreditation exercise.

“Full accreditation status is valid for a period of five years. Interim accreditation status is valid for two years after which the programmes will be revisited. Programmes that earn Interim status after two visits shall revert to DENIED.”

The operating licence of the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, formerly known as Eastern Palm University, was handed to the Imo State Government in December after a protracted ownership saga with the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.