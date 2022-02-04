Unizik Student Narrates How He Survived Unknown Gunmen In Enugu

A postgraduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, identified as Chimaobi Ikem, Friday, narrated how God saved him in the hands of unknown gunmen in Enugu recently.

Ikem, who is still treating gunshot wounds he sustained after the encounter, advised residents of Southeast to tread cautiously on days declared sit-at-home in the region as ‘miscreants have taken over everything’.

Our correspondent reports that despite the cancellation of sit-at-home orders declared on Mondays by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press home the freedom of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Mondays have become virtually no work days in the region.

This followed destruction of lives and property by yet-to-be-identified people on Mondays in the region.

Ikem told our correspondent that, “On Monday, 10th January, 2022, I was attacked and shot at Enugu by six unknown gunmen many times while driving. The bullets passed through my car door and hit my left thigh, but the Jesus I serve, My Lord and Saviour, saved me.”

Kanu is standing trial over alleged treason, running a proscribed organisation and jumping bail. A high court in Abia State on Jan 19th 2022 however exonerated Kanu from jumping bail, and even awarded N1bn to him against the federal government. The FG was also told to apologise to him.