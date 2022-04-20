Unknown Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station, Burn Vehicles

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Unknown gunmen, Wednesday morning, attacked Ayamelum Divisional Police Station at Anaku in Anambra State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the attackers were repelled by police operatives on duty. However, they set some operational vehicles in the station ablaze.

Three vehicles were burnt down, but the station was not affected, a source said.

RELATED
Nigeria

“We Have Lost A Brother; Flt Lt Abubakar Alkali” — Family Member Confirms Death Of Officer In NAF Jet Crash

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the state police public relations officer, said, “The attack was successfully repelled by our officers. We didn’t record any casualties.

“Our arms are intact and our men are in high spirit. Operations are still ongoing in the area to arrest the hoodlums.”

Our correspondent reports that attacks orchestrated by unknown gunmen had increased in Anambra State since Gov Charles Soludo assumed office in March.

The governor, on assumption of office, had suspended Monday’s sit-at-home initiated by the Indigenous People of Biafra. The group declared the order to press the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing charges on alleged jumping of bail, running a proscribed organisation, and terrorism.

You might also like

“We Have Lost A Brother; Flt Lt Abubakar Alkali” — Family Member Confirms Death Of…

Chrisland Female Pupil’s Account Deleted After Hitting Over 10,000 Followers On Likee

Igbo Burials: Over 1, 000 Cows Sold Daily At Enugu Market

Terrorists Kill 3 Out Of 25 In Captivity, Insist On N20m Ransom

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.