Unknown Gunmen Kill 2 Cops, Road Safety Operative In Enugu

Two policemen and an officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission were Saturday evening killed by unknown gunmen at Orba, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident occurred around Total Filling Station in the boundary between Eha-Alumona and Orba, the country home of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The gunmen were said to have operated in an SUV.

“The policemen were conducting stop and search when they were overwhelmed,” an eyewitness said. The source added that the FRSC operative was killed when the gunmen approached where the road operatives mounted.

“It was a terrible scene,” an eyewitness, James Itodo, said. “They also set the police van ablaze.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that attempts by the hoodlums to kill a popular traditional ruler in the state, Igwe Patrick Eze of Amalla Community, failed as the traditional ruler, popularly called Igwe Waziri, disappeared although his car was riddled with bullets.

Our correspondent reports that unknown gunmen last Thursday attacked police operatives at Ogui, Enugu. The state police command had, in a release by its spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, claimed two police operatives were injured during the attack, but Gov Peter Mbah after a security meeting on Saturday confirmed that the two operatives were actually killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, Gov Mbah Saturday has placed a N10m bounty on the killers of the two police officers which occurred at Ogui. Mbah said the government would use every resource at its disposal to bring the killers to book.

Mbah said available security information pointed toward the men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), who came in several SUVs, among them a black Lexus SUV.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to be on the lookout for the criminals and the exhibits and report the same to security agencies.

He said, “We just rounded off our security council meeting where we discussed, among other things, the gruesome killing of our policemen, men of the Enugu State Police Command, by criminals suspected to be members of the ESN.

“This bestial and cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State. I have given my directives to the security agencies that there must be no hiding place for these criminals in Enugu State. We must use everything necessary to hunt down, arrest, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“We have also placed a bounty of N10m as a reward to anyone who would have any useful information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals.”