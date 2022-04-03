Unknown Gunmen Kill 2 FRSC Officials In Anambra

Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, were Sunday killed by unknown gunmen.

The victims, whose names are yet to be ascertained, were killed at Umuezedibia junction, Ifite, Ezinifite in Aguata local government area of the state.

The attackers also injured three other operatives during the incident, our correspondent gathered.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said there was a shooting incident along Ezinifite but the information was still sketchy.

Margaret B. Onabe, acting public education enlightenment officer of the FRSC in the state, has not responded to a message sent to her over the incident.

This is coming 24 hours after a joint security meeting of the state resolved to end the Monday sit-at-home order earlier instituted by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press home the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB had also announced that it was not behind the enforcement of the order, having cancelled it a long time ago.

The group urged Gov Charles Soludo to arrest and prosecute the enforcers of the order.