UNN Mourns Student Who Died En Route Davido’s Concert

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The authorities of the University of Nigeria on Monday regretted the death of one of its students who died in a fatal motor accident on November 1, 2025, along the Opi-Nsukka Road.

THE WHISTLER reports that the deceased died at the weekend when the bus he was in crashed en route to Enugu.

UNN stated this in a press statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer of UNN, Inya Egwu.

According to the statement, ten students of the university were on their way to Enugu to attend a music concert organised by popular Nigerian artist David Adeleke when their vehicle was involved in an accident.

The victim, Nwankwo Chukwuebuka Chrisantus, our correspondent reports, was a third-year student of the university in the Department of Economics.

UNN stated that, “The Management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has received with deep sorrow the tragic news of a road accident involving ten of our students on the night of Saturday, November 1, 2025, along the Opi-Nsukka Road.

Advertisement

“The students were reportedly on their way from Nsukka to Enugu to attend a music concert organised by popular Nigerian artiste David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Regrettably, Nwankwo Chukwuebuka Chrisantus, a third-year student in the Department of Economics, lost his life in the accident. Other students who sustained varying degrees of injury were admitted to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka. Some of them have been discharged, while others with more serious injuries are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The University Management and the entire University Community commiserate with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased student and pray for the repose of his soul. The management equally wishes the injured students a speedy and full recovery.”

UNN advised students of the institution to avoid unnecessary and night travels and always seek permission from the university authority before embarking on any trip outside the institution’s campus.