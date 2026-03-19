UNN Students Fail Mock Exam After CAF Changed AFCON Champions

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Students of the University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka, have narrated how the switch of the winner of the 2024 African Cup of Nations from Senegal to Morocco on Tuesday made them fail the mock exam of their ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the affected students are of Junior Secondary III, who are preparing for their BECE next month. They said they were given areas to concentrate ahead of Wednesday’s mock exam on Health and Physical Education.

“As predicted, the winner of AFCON in 2024 was among the questions,” stated Olivia, a student. “All of us wrote Senegal, with assurances that we got the answer correct. Our teacher had taught us that it was Senegal that won the trophy. We also confirmed from our parents. But when I got home after the examination, I began to hear another story that the tournament was won by Morocco. I confronted my father. He used his phone to check, and behold, he said the winner had changed from Senegal to Morocco. What kind of thing is that?”

Michael, another victim, said he was disappointed over the sudden decision of the Confederation of African Football. “I play football, and I don’t know how a winner of any contest emerges two months after the match was played. HPE is my favourite subject. I didn’t expect to fail that simple question. In the morning when I was going to school, the answer was Senegal; in the evening after the exam I was told it is now Morocco. I’m interested in knowing how our examiners will mark the script.”

Recall that CAF Tuesday announced the dethronement of Senegal as the AFCON winners following a petition filed by Morocco. CAF had ruled that Senegal abandoning the pitch during the final against Morocco for twenty minutes was punishable by awarding three goals and the victory to Morocco. Senegal had won the contest by one goal to nil. Senegal has however stated that it would appeal the decision of CAF.