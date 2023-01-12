UNN Students, Lecturers Besiege Hall As Peter Obi Returns To Alma Mater

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Over 5, 000 students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, are already seated ahead of the 11am town-hall meeting of Mr Peter Obi in the institution.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections and was a student of UNN where he studied Philosophy.

His rally is billed in Enugu today, but will be preceded by his brief meetings at both campuses of the University of Nigeria, located at Nsukka and Enugu.

Ekpo Refectory, the largest hall in the university, is already filled to capacity as early as 9am. Comers are denied seats as vacant seats have been preoccupied with students placing their books and bags on them.

A student of English Department, Charles Ede, said, “Today is not lecture-free, but we are all here. Our lecturers are also here. Many are coming. We are all in Labour in principle. Labour is not a political party, it is a union of conscience.”

Another student, who did not identify her name, said, “Obi attended UNN, and we are proud of him. Nigeria needs a philosopher like Obi. We are eagerly waiting for him. It is also honour that Obi is coming to his alma mater to tell us what he has in stock for Nigeria.”

A lecturer in Zoology Department told our correspodent that, “Already we have an Obi/Datti Movement which is non-partisan. Obi and Datti’s coming will also enable them to know that we are existing even without their knowledge.”

Meanwhile, there is presence of men of the Nigeria Police as well as intelliegence operatives of the institution located at strategic areas of the refectory to ensure that law and order are obeyed.

One of the operatives was seen directing Obi’s faithful to locations they were going.

THE WHISTLER reports that Peter Obi read Philosophy at the UNN in 1980s.