UNN Will Get My Attention If I’m Elected, Says Enugu LP Governorship Candidate Edeoga

Barrister Chijioke Edeoga, the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Enugu State, Wednesday, promised students and workers of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, of his support to the university if elected governor of the state.

Edeoga, an almunus of UNN, stated this when he addressed the university community ahead of the elections billed for March 18, 2023. He thanked them for voting for LP en masse during presidential and National Assembly elections held on Feb 25, this year.

THE WHISTLER gathered that LP got about 7, 000 votes within the institution, leading to its victory in both senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

Edeoga descried the infrastructural decay in the institution, including its Zik’s Flats, road networks and streetlights.

According to him, “UNN is the fountain of the Igbo renaissance. It gave birth to many personalities that have changed the face of the world. I know the challenges of UNN. At night, most places are dark. I’ll light up the university, in conjunction with the authorities, if you vote for me.

“The state of Zik’s Flats is a disgrace. If it is redeemable, we’ll rescue the flats. UNN will receive our maximum attention if elected. I’m aware of the road problems. They will receive our attention. Some of them need expansion.”

He alleged that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party was deploying thugs to disrupt the March 18 polls, citing arrests made in Igboeze North and Isi-Uzo LGAs as evidence. He added that the deployment of thugs in Uzo-Uwani LGA had become open, and commended the Nigerian Army, the police, DSS, and the civil defence for their prompt responses in ensuring crime-free elections in the state.

He said, “I’m not instilling fear in you, rather I commend security agencies for being up to their expectations. So, go and cast your votes and protect them.”

The highlight of the interface was the endorsement of Edeoga by various support groups, including Ohanaeze youths, and Obi-Datti group.