Unsafe Products Undermining Trust In Nigeria’s Economy, FCCPC Warns

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, has raised concerns over the growing presence of unsafe and substandard products in Nigerian markets, warning that the trend is eroding consumer confidence and weakening the integrity of the economy.

Bello made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day 2026 and the 9th National Consumers Contest Awards.

He said product safety has become a critical factor in sustaining trust, efficiency, and fairness within the marketplace.

Speaking on the theme, “Safe Products, Confident Consumers,” the FCCPC boss noted that uncertainty around product safety directly affects consumer behaviour and undermines economic stability.

Bello who was represented by FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, said, “Where safety is uncertain, confidence declines. And where confidence declines, markets become weaker, less efficient, and less trustworthy.”

Advertisement

Bello disclosed that the Commission has continued to encounter a wide range of products that fall short of basic safety and quality standards across several sectors.

According to him, these include improperly labelled goods, items that do not meet essential safety requirements, and cases of misrepresentation by manufacturers and distributors.

He attributed these lapses to a mix of weak internal controls, poor compliance culture, and, in some instances, deliberate disregard for regulatory obligations.

“The effect is immediate and serious. Consumers are exposed to avoidable risks, trust in the market is weakened, and law-abiding businesses are placed at a disadvantage,” Bello stated.

He stressed that product safety must not be treated as a secondary concern but as a core responsibility with significant public interest implications. He added that ensuring safe products is central to building a reliable and transparent market environment.

Advertisement

Bello linked the Commission’s efforts to the broader economic reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises market integrity, investor confidence, and a rules-based business climate.

According to him, consumer protection plays a vital role in achieving these objectives, as safe and transparent markets are essential for sustainable growth and attracting investment.

Citing the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, Bello emphasised that consumers are legally entitled to goods that are safe, durable, and fit for purpose.

He added that businesses have a statutory duty to ensure that products placed on the market meet these standards consistently.

“Where a product presents a risk, the law requires prompt corrective action, including withdrawal, recall, and proper notice to consumers. These are not optional expectations. They are statutory duties,” he said.

He warned that non-compliance would attract regulatory consequences, noting that the Commission has intensified market surveillance and strengthened product testing in key sectors.

Advertisement

“Where conduct raises concerns about consumer safety, such matters are investigated. Where breaches are established, appropriate enforcement action is taken in line with our mandate,” Bello said.

The FCCPC boss also revealed that the Commission is deepening collaboration with other regulatory bodies to address systemic gaps that allow unsafe products to enter or remain in the market.

These include the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), among others.

He said such partnerships focus on information sharing, coordinated enforcement, and joint interventions aimed at strengthening product standards and compliance.

Bello clarified that while the FCCPC does not regulate prices, it remains committed to addressing unfair practices that undermine transparency, safety, and consumer welfare.

“Fair pricing is an essential part of a well-functioning market. We will continue to act where conduct undermines fairness, transparency or safety, or otherwise harms consumers in breach of the law,” he added.

He also highlighted the role of the media in promoting consumer protection, noting that accurate reporting helps inform consumers, expose harmful practices, and enhance accountability across industries.

In addition, Bello underscored the importance of consumer education, particularly among young Nigerians. He commended participants in the National Consumers Contest, describing them as future advocates of responsible consumption and informed decision-making.

“Consumer protection is not only about enforcement. It is also about education, awareness, critical thinking, and responsible engagement,” he said.

Addressing manufacturers, importers, and service providers, Bello urged them to integrate product safety into every stage of their operations, from sourcing and production to distribution and retail.

“Product safety cannot be treated as an afterthought. Where defects or safety risks are identified, timely corrective action is required. Failure to act responsibly will attract regulatory response,” he warned.

He also called on consumers to be vigilant by examining products carefully, paying attention to labelling and safety information, and reporting concerns to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, effective consumer protection depends on active participation from all stakeholders, including regulators, businesses, the media, and consumers themselves.

Bello reiterated the Commission’s commitment to fostering a safer, more transparent marketplace, noting that sustained efforts are required to uphold standards and rebuild trust.

“Safe and reliable markets depend on responsible business conduct, effective regulation, and informed consumer participation. That standard must be upheld consistently,” he said.