Unubiko Foundation Founder Donates Vehicles To Traditional Rulers In Abia

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The CEO Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, on Monday donated 3 new utility vehicles to three traditional rulers in Abam community comprising Atan Abam Ndi Ebe and Ndi Okereke Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

Advertisement

The event took place in his country home, Atan Abam, after attending the inauguration of Dr Alex Otti, the new governor of Abia State.

While handing over the keys to the traditional rulers, Chief Ume charged them to always be good ambassadors of Abam. He applauded them for the peace in their dormains.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional rulers, Ezeo Barrister E O Okafor, the traditional ruler of Ndi Okereke Abam, expressed his happiness and thanked Chief Ume for his benevolence.