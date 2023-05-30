Unubiko Foundation Founder Donates Vehicles To Traditional Rulers In Abia

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley

The CEO Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, on Monday donated 3 new utility vehicles to three traditional rulers in Abam community comprising Atan Abam Ndi Ebe and Ndi Okereke Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

Advertisement

The event took place in his country home, Atan Abam, after attending the inauguration of Dr Alex Otti, the new governor of Abia State.

RELATED
Nigeria

Davido To Perform At Alex Otti’s Inauguration In Umuahia

Nigeria Politics

JUST IN: ‘It Is Dead On Arrival’ — Alex Otti Responds To Kano Court Judgment Sacking Him As Abia Gov-Elect

While handing over the keys to the traditional rulers, Chief Ume charged them to always be good ambassadors of Abam. He applauded them for the peace in their dormains.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional rulers, Ezeo Barrister E O Okafor, the traditional ruler of Ndi Okereke Abam, expressed his happiness and thanked Chief Ume for his benevolence.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement