Unubiko Foundation Pledges Free Education To Students Of Abia Community

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The Unubiko Foundation has pledged free education to students of the Atan Abam community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

Founder and President of the Foundation, Chief James Ume, made the announcement on Saturday at the 2026 Ekponibro Festival organised by the Unubiko Foundation in collaboration with the Abia State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

Chief Ume disclosed that the Foundation has successfully concluded its 2026 scholarship scheme, awarding full scholarships to 500 students drawn from across Abia State.

He stated that every Atan Abam student who applied for the scheme will enjoy automatic entry into the scholarship programme.

“Everybody in Tertiary institutions from Atan Abam has automatic entry into the scholarship scheme. And by next year we’re expanding it to the whole of Abam.

“Everybody from Abam who is an undergraduate will have automatic acceptance in our scholarship scheme,” he declared.

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The scholarship initiative is aimed at providing educational empowerment and opportunities to indigenes and students of Abia State.