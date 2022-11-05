Unubiko Founder, James Ume, Bags UTA International Peace Award

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr. James Ume, chairman/founder of Unubiko Foundation, has been conferred the international peace award by the United Towns Agency for North-South Cooperation (UTA).

The award is a global prize to identify, recognise and promote good governance and high-impact projects and policies, amongst others.

Ume will join other recipients at the United Nations Palace, Geneva, in late November where the award will be presented to them.

Responding, Chief Ume, who is also the Publisher of THE WHISTLER Newspapers, thanked UTA for the recognition, stressing that he believes in charity without noise and expressed his willingness to work closely with the UTA in building an inclusive society for all.

The recognition is coming about two months after Ume was appointed as Patron of the UTA Executive Office in Nigeria.

The publisher and philanthropist was co-opted by UTA to advise, support, and promote the activities of UTA in Nigeria towards actualizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other objectives of the body in the country.

Some of Ume’s philanthropic works include the N250m intervention for the reconstruction of the Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, Atan Abam, in Abia State, drilling of boreholes in all 26 villages in Abam community of Abia, construction of a Customary Court in Abam and award of scholarships to youths.

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated over 1,000 bags of rice and protective equipment to the Abia State Government and communities in the state.

He also donated over 100 bags of rice and 300 cartons of noodles as palliatives to journalists in the federal capital through the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council.

UTA, which operates in about 110 countries, is approved by the United Nations through the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in the category of special consultative status under the term of ECOSOC resolution 1996/31, listed in the register of NGOs (CH-550.1.160.191-0).

Besides embarking on massive humanitarian works in countries where it has a presence, UTA also plays a key role in raising awareness toward the international mechanism for the protection of human rights and establishing a foundation for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).