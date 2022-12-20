Unubiko Founder, James Ume Rebuilds Multi-Million Naira Magistrate Court Abandoned For 89 Years, Hands Over Project To Govt

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… As Abia Govt Seek Private-Public Partnership In Infrastructural Projects

The Chairman/Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, has handed over the newly reconstructed magistrate Court to the government for the dispensation of justice in 26 communities in Abam, Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

The court was built in Amaelu Abam, a community historic to the people of Abam and Ohafia in Arochukwu LGA.

The court which gulped millions of naira was first built in 1933 and has since been abandoned by the government.

The magistrate court before it was reconstructed by Chief James Ume

The court was controversially relocated to Ozu Abam in 2021 because of its dilapidated state.

But it was restored after stakeholders including the Abam Development Union wrote the President, Abia State Customary Court of Appeal demanding clarification over the matter.

The authorities granted the request on the grounds that a conducive building will be erected for court sitting.

Speaking during the hand-over ceremony, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Abia State, Chief Uche Ihediwa, told THE WHISTLER that the development is symbolic not just to the communities, but to the State government

The Attorney-General represented by Bar. Kenneth Ogbonna said the gesture by the philanthropist is a welcome development.

According to him, the judiciary is the third arm of every government but is the most permanent and “the last hope of the poor man.”

He said, “The project will restore hope and justice of the common man and citizens. The Abia State Government under Okezie Ikpeazu is so much interested in the dispensation of justice and has done everything possible to make sure justice is not only dispensed, it must be seen to have been dispensed.”

He said the justice system will be brought down to the common man with the new court.

“This is what this customary and magistrate Court represent. The commissioning of this project today is of great and utmost importance to us as a government. We want to appreciate Chief James Ume for this wonderful project.

“Infact, we have been preaching partnership with the private community because the government cannot do this alone. Government resources is limited and most of the resources are in the hands of individuals. We want to use this opportunity to encourage other well-meaning Abians to join hands and partner with the government in bringing development to communities,” he added.

The Ife of Okories Ogbori Autonomous Community, HRH. Eze Ogbuka Origa also told the website that the new court is a “restoration of the lost glory” of Abam after 89 years.

Origa described the court as the pride of Abam in contemporary times particularly due to the history behind it.

Origa said, “We wrote to several Philanthropists but Chief James agreed to single handedly execute the project. It was a special intervention which history will never forget. This is a new foundation for Abam.”

Mike Onwuchekwa, the President-General of the Abam Development Union also told THE WHISTLER that, “This court has some kind of history that was why there was huge tension when the court was relocated. This place is more central to us.

“It is expected to serve 26 villages. Justice system was bad due to the state of the court. Judges were also not comfortably sitting in the court because it was so bad.

“Today the case has changed nobody will talk about discomfort. Justice will now be dispensed with ease.”

On why he embarked on the project, Ume who is also the Publisher of THE WHISTLER said he did it for the sole purpose of charity.

Ume said, “I’m not a politician and I have never done politics and I have been doing a lot for my people and what we do is to serve humanity; that is what is important first.

“Politics is another form of service and I also believe those who are in politics are also doing their bit in every form and shape of which we should appreciate them. So, those other persons who are contributing their quota to national development should be appreciated.”

He stated further that every Nigerian must not be in Politics to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He added, “I count it as a huge honour and in all humility to serve Abam. I know there are lots of people doing good projects.”

He said the right measures has been put in place to secure the new court.

See Photos Below: