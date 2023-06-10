Unveiling Of Capital Luxury Villa In Akwa Ibom State Excites Obi Cubana, E-Money, Other Celebrities

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Capital Luxury Global Resources has unveiled a top class facility named Capital Luxury Villa in Akwa Ibom State.

It was a case of business tourism experience when some top Nigerian entrepreneurs and socialites including Obi Cubana, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-money, the ‘Prime Minister’ of Cubana group, Lucky Luciano, real estate mogul, Ned Okonkwo, Capital Luxury ambassador Ini Edo and Nigerian chef Hilda Effing Basset, popularly known as Hilda Baci took a three-day trip to the Capital Luxury Villa, hosted by the CEO of Capital Luxury Group, Edidiong UdoIdiong.

During the visit, Capital Luxury Group also signed a business deal with Cubana Group to become the sole distributor of Odogwu Bitters and other related products in Nigeria’s South-South states of Akwa Ibom and Cross River respectively.

The deal was signed at Capital Luxury Villa and now puts the brand in a pole position to market the luxury drink to patrons and new consumers.

Earlier in the day, the celebrities attended the inaugural dinner of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Pastor Umo Eno to felicitate with him.

They conducted a tour of the newly commissioned Maintenance, Repairs & Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Victor Attah International Airport.

There, they expressed admiration at the high quality of the facility and commended the state government for completing the ambitious project which is designed to make the state an aviation powerhouse in the West African sub-region.

In his remark , the CEO of Capital Luxury, stated that the facility is state of the art and would enable aviation business to thrive.

“Apparently , it will encourage Capital Luxury Air fly more clients conveniently into the state and the country at large,” he stated.

They also conducted a tour around the Capital Luxury customer-centric facility and bus terminal located at Itam Street, the transportation arm of the company.

In his remark, Cubana said the facility is a one stop shop for a broad spectrum of businesses across the country and would love to do more businesses with Capital Luxury Group.

On his part, E-money said hat the buses are of high standards and have served as flight alternatives for his road trips over the years.

Capital Luxury Villa was designed and built by Capital Luxury Homes for tourists who are seeking a high-end travel experience. .