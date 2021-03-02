UPDATE: AstraZeneca Vaccines Arrive Nigeria Earlier Than Expected

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria joins South Africa and Ghana which were the first two countries to receive the vaccines in Africa.

The NAFDAC-approved AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in an Emirates airline (Boeing 777 aircraft) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The country received 3.94 million doses of the vaccines about 11 hours before the expected time of delivery.

The Federal Government had on Saturday announced that the country was due to receive about 4 million doses of the vaccine at about 10 pm on Tuesday.

The dispatch is part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to Nigeria over the next few months via the COVAX facility.

The government said the vaccines would be administered first to front line health care workers who provide essential care to “severe COVID-19” patients.

Speaking at the official hand-over of the consignment to the National Food Drugs Administration (NAFDAC), the Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, expressed relief over the final arrival of the long-awaited vaccine into the country.

Ehanire noted that there would be an equitable distribution of the vaccine across the country after a proper examination by NAFDAC is carried out.

The minister had earlier said “no private hospital or the organization has experience with handling this type of vaccine and certainly no experience in vaccine application that NPHCDA has, hence the introduction of the electronic management of immunization data is critical to addressing challenges with integrity and quality data and ultimately, primary health care data”.







Recall also that following the approval of AstraZeneca on February 18 by NAFDAC, its evaluation had proven its efficacy to fight against the UK variant of the virus which had been reported in Nigeria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently approved AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Nigeria plans to inoculate 40% of its population this year and 30% more in 2022. The country expects to receive vaccine donations that will cover one-fifth of its population and then procure an additional 50% of its requirement to achieve herd immunity.