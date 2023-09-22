UPDATE: Troops Rescue Six Abducted Gusau Varsity Students

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued at least six female students of the Federal University of Gusau, abducted by armed men from their hostels.

The operation was carried out by the Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI under the command of the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army.

The Army said that no fewer than five bandits were killed during the operation.

THE WHISTLER had reported that an unspecified number of students of the university were abducted from an off-campus hostel in the early hours of Friday.

Videos making the rounds have shown how one of the affected hostels, located in the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state was invaded.

In the video, the attackers gained access to some of the students’ rooms through the windows. They damaged the windows’ rails, locks and the ceiling.

A background voice from a video shared by Muhammadu Alto on the X account said, “They (the bandits) forced their way through the windows. They dragged them out through the window. I don’t know which of the rooms is hers. Maybe this it’s this room.”

Students of the university have taken to their Facebook posts to demand the release of some of the abducted female students.

The state’s police spokesperson, Yaziz Abubakar could not be reached as of press time as the details of the number of students abducted remain sketchy.