Update Your Devices Now, Pantami Advises IPhone Users After Software Breach

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy , Isa Pantami, has advised Nigerian Apple users to update their device over flaws in the application software.

In a security update shared by the company, the tech giant said it discovered a flaw in its iOS software that could potentially allow hackers to completely take control of Iphone and Marc devices.

The vulnerability could allow hackers to impersonate device owners and run any software in their name.

Pantami tweeted advising users of Iphone not to hesitate.

He said, “Update your Apple product now due to a massive flaw/vulnerability: Go to your Settings, then General, then hit Update Software.”

Apple has over 1.5 billion users of IPhone and Marc.

In order to secure users, Apple released iOS 15.6.1 and wants users to ” update now.”

Apple said the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Two issues where identified by the tech firm. The first is the issue is a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari, CVE-2022-32893.

This flaw could allow arbitrary code execution and the company believes attackers have used it in real-life scenarios.

The other issue with iOS 15.6.1 is a vulnerability in the iPhone Kernel tracked as CVE-2022-32894.

It could allow an application to execute code with kernel privileges, Apple had said.