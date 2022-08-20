Update Your Devices Now, Pantami Advises IPhone Users After Software Breach

Consumer
By Ukpe Philip
iPhone-

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy , Isa Pantami, has advised Nigerian Apple users to update their device over flaws in the application software.

In a security update shared by the company, the tech giant said it discovered a flaw in its iOS software that could potentially allow hackers to completely take control of Iphone and Marc devices.

The vulnerability could allow hackers to impersonate device owners and run any software in their name.

Pantami tweeted advising users of Iphone not to hesitate.

He said, “Update your Apple product now due to a massive flaw/vulnerability: Go to your Settings, then General, then hit Update Software.”

Apple has over 1.5 billion users of IPhone and Marc.

RELATED
Nigeria

Foreigners Use Nigerians’ NIN To Register SIM Cards

Company

Tecno Tops As NCC Approves 1,843 Phone Brands For Nigerian Market

In order to secure users, Apple released iOS 15.6.1 and wants users to ” update now.”

Apple said the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Two issues where identified by the tech firm. The first is the issue is a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari, CVE-2022-32893.

This flaw could allow arbitrary code execution and the company believes attackers have used it in real-life scenarios.

The other issue with iOS 15.6.1 is a vulnerability in the iPhone Kernel tracked as CVE-2022-32894.

It could allow an application to execute code with kernel privileges, Apple had said.

You might also like

BREAKING: Lifting 100m Out Of Poverty Achievable, Says Danbatta After Receiving Man…

FG Commence NIN Registration For Diplomats

NIN: Beware Of Fake App For Identity Card Enrolment, NIMC Warns

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.