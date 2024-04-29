UPDATED: 2024 UTME: JAMB Releases 1,842,464 Results, 64, 624 Candidates Under Investigation

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has released the results of 1,842,464 candidates that participated in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Examination Matriculation(UTME) exercise.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede who announced this during a press conference on Monday, stated that 64,624 results are under investigation for examination misconducts.

The Board stated that 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examination this year adding that only 1,904,189 attended the examination.

“A total of 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examination, 24.7 per cent higher than the figure for the year 2023. Of the 1,989,668 registered, 1,904,189 were present and verified, 2,899 were present but unverified, 80,810 were absent.

He noted that examination misconduct was clearly being eliminated from the examination conducted by the Board as only 78 cases of examination misconduct were recorded in the just-concluded exercise.

“ Even these cases are largely in terms of impersonation, and smuggling of devices into the examination hall. In essence, the Board witnessed a near-zero infraction situation in the 2024 UTME except for a few cases, which represent just a tiny fraction of what was reported last year. This is encouraging and the Board is poised to consolidate on the successes recorded,” he said.

While speaking on the analysis of the result so far, Oloyede stated that out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4 per cent scored above 300 while 24 per cent scored 50 per cent(200/400) and above.

“8,401(0.5 per cent) candidates scored 300 and above, 77,070 (4.2 per cent) scored 250 and above, 439,974(24 per cent) scored 200 and above while 1,402,490(76 per cent) scored below 200,” he said.

On analysis of gender, he stated 982,393(49.0 per cent) candidates were male while 1,007,275(50.6 per cent) candidates were female.

He added that there was a significant improvement in the enrolment of females, with over one million girls registering for the examination, adding it was the first time in three years that the number of females will be more than that of their male counterparts.

To check their results, the JAMB Boss advised candidates to use the phone numbers they used to register to text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019 from 7am on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.