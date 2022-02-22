[UPDATED] APC Convention: North To Swap Positions With South As Govs Adopt Zoning

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have adopted zoning for all offices in its National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of the party’s national convention rescheduled for March 26, 2022.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed this on Tuesday after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the governors at the State House, Abuja.

“We have agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones and essentially, we swapped. Northern zones will take positions that Southern zones had in the last eight years and vice versa.

“So, it’s a very simple, equitable, and fair formula. We will now go back and consult at the zonal level, and look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation will start in earnest. So, by the grace of God on the 26th of March, we will have done a national convention,” said El-Rufai.

By implication, the party’s chairmanship position will be zoned to the North as the two immediate past occupiers of the office – John Odigie Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole – hail from Edo State in the South-South geopolitical zone.

The resolution further implies that the ruling party will zone the 2023 presidency to the southern part of the country as the incumbent President Buhari, who would have served out his eight years in 2023, is from the North West region.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, told journalists after the meeting that President Buhari recommended that the party’s next national chairman should be chosen by consensus.

“President Buhari is a believer in consensus as one of the options of producing leaders and he urged us to explore consensus while recognising that many people who have indicated interest are equally competent but only one person will occupy the office at the end of the day.

“Consensus is part of our constitution and he urged us to work towards consensus,” said Bagudu.