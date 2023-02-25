UPDATED: Conflicts Brew As Two Killed In Abia Community

Nigeria Politics
By Ukpe Philip And Ojukwu Chukwudi

Two people have been confirmed dead in Ndi Agwu community in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident was as a result of the Presidential elections holding on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER can confirm that one of the victims hails from a neighbouring village, Atan Abam in the same LGA.

The victim identified as Sameul Arunsi Eze was said to have been behead political thug i as Daniel Mgba

According to eye witness report, one of those involved in the killing has also been killed.

But the full details of the situation is yet to be ascertained.

Some military officers stormed Atan Abam and Ndi Agwu communities in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, THE WHISTLER can report.

The military men who were informed about the situation arrived at about 11:30am with the aim of restoring peace.

The development may prevent election from holding in the communities as some youths are kicking against the polls.

