Updated: Death Toll Rises To 40 In Plateau Attack

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than 40 persons have been confirmed dead following a gruesome attack by suspected bandits in Angwan Rukuba market area of Plateau State.

The attack, which occurred at around 8pm on Sunday, was carried out by suspected bandits who invaded the markets, killing people randomly from shops and on the road, according to a source who spoke to THE WHISLER on phone conversation.

“It’s a bandit’s attack. They just came and started attacking and killing people randomly from shops and on the road,” the source said.

“I have seen over 27 dead bodies here, God, I am so afraid now. I heard one of the bandits was killed, this might cause a retaliation and another bloody killing,” he added.

However, Arise News said the death toll has risen to 40 following the attack.

Advertisement

The Plateau state government after the attack, has imposed a 48-hours curfew in the state effective from 12 midnight, March 29, to April 1, 2026.

The information commissioner, Joyce Lohya Ramnap, described the attack as a “tragic security incident.”

“The Plateau State Government, in conjunction with security agencies, wishes to inform the general public of the imposition of a 48-hour curfew within Jos North Local Government Area with immediate effect, commencing from 12 midnight of 29th March, to 1st April, 2026,” the statement reads.

‎

“‎The government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, strongly condemns this barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

‎

“‎Citizens are urged to remain calm, stay vigilant, and cooperate fully with security agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations,” the commissioner said. ‎

Advertisement

The attack comes weeks after at least 20 security operatives and vigilantes were reportedly killed in an ambush by gunmen in Kanam Local Government Area of the state.

Communities in Plateau and neighbouring states have also faced repeated attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling over the past few years, with residents frequently calling for improved security presence.

In 2025, coordinated attacks across several Plateau communities, including Bokkos and Barkin Ladi, left over 100 people dead and displaced thousands of residents.

Similarly, Christmas Eve attacks in 2023 in Plateau communities resulted in the killing of more than 140 villagers, drawing national and international condemnation.