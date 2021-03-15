UPDATED: Gunmen Storm Kaduna Primary School, Abduct Teachers, Pupils

40 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted schoolchildren and teachers of LEA Primary School in Rema, Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.

The assailants were said to have stormed the learning institution on Monday morning whilst the pupils were resuming for the day, Daily Trust report.

The armed men reportedly arrived in no fewer than 10 motorcycles.

Confirming the attack, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said investigation was underway to ascertain the number of pupils that was taken away.

“The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” he said.

Recall that some gunmen had last Thursday abducted no fewer than 39 students from a college in the state. The kidnapped victims are yet to be released.