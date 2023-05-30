UPDATED: Hilton Hotels Owner Adedoyin Sentenced To Death For Murder Of OAU Student

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, has found hotelier, Rahmon Adedoyin, guilty in the murder of Timothy Adegoke — a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Justice Ojo, while her delivering judgment on Tuesday, said circumstantial evidence tendered against Adedoyin showed that he and some staff members at his hotel were responsible for Adegoke’s death.

Adedoyin and two members of his staff at Hilton Hotels were sentenced to death by hanging while the judge suspended the sentence of one other staff.

Recall that Adegoke died mysteriously at Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife in 2021 and the owner of the hotel, Dr. Adedoyin alongside six of his staff namely, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle an d Adedeji Adesola were standing trial on 18 counts of conspiracy, murder, felony, indecent interference of the corpse, alteration, and cancellation of receipt and oath-taking to prevent justice.

The matter was being prosecuted by the police before it was transferred to the Ministry of Justice, Osun State, and later transferred to an independent prosecutor, Femi Falana, SAN in 2022.