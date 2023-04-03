UPDATED: Hostility Over Police Recruitment Will End, IGP, PSC’s Arase Pledge

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday met with Solomon Arase, the newly inaugurated Chairperson of the Police Service Commission.

Advertisement

Both parties met at the PSC conference room in Abuja where they discussed measures to improve mutual relationships as well as identify new pathways for stronger partnerships between the PSC and the Police Force.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, IGP Baba disclosed that his visit will improve the relationship between the police and PSC as well as enhance the security situation of the country.

He said, “I am at the Police Service Commission to congratulate the assumption of office of the new chairman, retired IGP Solomon Arase,” Baba said

Speaking on the benefit of his visit, he added, “When there is proper leadership, guidance, sense of direction, discipline, promotion, appointment, people will be motivated to do the right thing”.

Also speaking, the PSC Chairperson, Arase said the commission was committed to collaborating with the police to ensure a win-win situation where issues relating to promotion and recruitment are resolved seamlessly.

Advertisement

Responding to questions by THE WHISTLER, Arase said, “We insisted on collaboration, and we solidly agreed that if there is a synergy between us and the police high command, the men will be properly motivated.

“We don’t have to quarrel about their promotion, appointment, recruitment. So, everything will be seamless in such a way that it will be a win-win situation,” he said.

When asked on specified strategies to resolve disagreements on whose constitutional mandate it was to coordinate recruitment, Arase responded: “We have all agreed that we are going to set up a small team that will sit together and review what has been done”.

Arase stressed that when both parties uphold mutual understanding, then disagreement will be a thing of the past.

The PSC and Police have long been at loggerheads since 2020, majorly due to issues bordering on the recruitment into the constables cadre of the Police Force.