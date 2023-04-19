UPDATED: How Fence Collapsed On Abuja Construction Workers

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Details have emerged on how a fence collapsed on workers at a construction site along Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, on Wednesday.

According to the head of operations of the FCT Fire Service, Adebayo Amiola, the incident occurred around 12 pm at 117 Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent – previously occupied by Access Bank.

Amiola said the fence collapsed while the workers were carrying out an excavation exercise on the foundation of the site.

“This morning by 12 noon we received a distress call that there was a building collapse at the former site of Access Bank, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, and we mobilized our men here promptly,” Amiola said.

“The building was under construction and the adjacent fence to the main building under construction fell on the men that were working on the site. That’s what just happened. No retaining wall was introduced while they were excavating the site where the building will be situated, so the adjacent wall now fell on top of the people that are working on the site.”

Eyewitnesses confirmed to newsmen that 6 workers were earlier trapped under the rubble, with one dead, one critically injured and 4 others rescued.

Rescue operations were conducted by men of the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Red Cross Society, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps as well as the police.