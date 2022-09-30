UPDATED: Ibrahim Gusau Emerges NFF President After Rerun

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ibrahim Gusau, a CAF committee member and the Zamfara FA Chairman, has emerged as the new Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President.

He won 39 of the 41 votes cast during the election at the Heritage Hotel Benin City, Edo State.

Other contenders were Seyi Akinwunmi, first Vice President of the NFF; Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the League Management Company; Peterside Idah, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper; Abba Yola, the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and Adam Mohammed.

Gusau had earlier won 21 of the 41 votes cast which did not meet the NFF requirement.

A rerun election was subsequently conducted, where 41 votes were cast with one declared as invalid. Idah who did not withdraw got one vote, while the new NFF boss gathered 39 votes.

In the first round, THE WHISTLER reported that out of the 41 valid votes cast, Gusau Ibrahim Musa got 21, while NFF’s first vice chairman Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi polled 12 votes. Shehu Dikko had six votes.

NFF laws require the winner to have at least 50 percent of votes cast which Musa did not meet, hence the re-run.

He needed at least 22 of the votes cast to be elected the NNF president.

Meanwhile moments before the rerun commenced today, Shehu Dikko, Abba Yola and Seyi Akinwunmi withdrew.

Consequently, the contest was between Peterside Idah who had one vote during the first round and Musa Ibrahim Gusau.

Also, for the First Vice President position, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, the Chairmam of Enyimba Football club emerged winner with 23 votes, while the Sen. Representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Obinna Ogba got eight votes.

This was out of 42 votes as 10 votes where declared invalid.

This report was updated with the election result of the First Vice President.